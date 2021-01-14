Cashman Center opens Thursday to begin mass COVID-19 vaccinations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cashman Center, the first large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site, opens Thursday in Southern Nevada but only for first responders with an appointment. Seniors who are 70 and older can get their vaccination at the site after making an appointment.

This is the first mega-site for vaccinations to open in Clark County. There are plans are to administer as many as 4,000 vaccinations a day at that site. A second site — the Las Vegas Convention Center — is expected to open in the next two weeks.

“I’m looking forward to it. I think that we need to be courageous and understand we help each other,” said Las Vegas senior Claire Allen.

Seniors will need to make an appointment at this health district link to set up the vaccination at Cashman Center. The Southern Nevada Health District’s link is very busy and the site is running slow.

Seniors have expressed relief that they will be able to get the vaccinations sooner than originally planned.

“I think that everybody is doing pretty much the best they can do under the circumstances right now,” said Eddy “Miki” Zerod.

The state is also working on a plan with neighborhood pharmacies to offer the vaccinations in the coming weeks.