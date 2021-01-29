Cashman Center COVID-19 testing site to be open Wednesday through Sunday starting Feb. 3

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting next week, the Cashman Center COVID-19 testing site in downtown Las Vegas will be changing its hours.

Starting Wednesday, Feb. 3, testing will be available Wednesday through Sunday each week, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The site will be closed Sunday, Jan. 31 through Tuesday, Feb 2.

As we reported earlier this week, testing at the Cashman Center will be by appointment only Feb. 3-7.

COVID-19 testing will still be available Sunday through Thursday at UNLV’s Stan Fulton Building.

