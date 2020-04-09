Cashman Center COVID-19 isolation facility yet to open

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An isolation and quarantine facility for the area homeless population is still under construction in downtown Las Vegas. The city and county are still looking for people to fill positions.

It is a race against the clock to get the complex at Cashman Center up and running. Juan Salinas at The Salvation Army in Las Vegas says the complex is a good idea and most likely will be needed.

“We started with some screening with the health department a couple of days ago,” Salinas said. “Monday was the first time when the health department was here. We were able to refer two people to Catholic Charities they have a shelter there for people to quarantine.”

The complex was initially set to be finished early this week, but as of Wednesday evening it was still being built and there is now no specific time on an opening.

According to city officials it will be able to help up to 350 homeless individuals who test positive and are referred by a medical professional. It will also have an area for people who were potentially exposed.

Right now, they are looking for people to help with the facility, from healthcare professionals, to caseworkers and even food distribution workers.

Salinas says they are informing clients that the complex will be there to help. He says for now they are doing what they can. They just started handing out pandemic kits to people staying at the shelter.

“Pandemic kit includes a mask, gloves it also includes a soap toilette, hand sanitizer,” Salinas said.

If you’d like to help with one of the jobs at the center, you can call: (702) 912-8650 or (702) 229-CARE (2273). You will find information about positions and how to apply.