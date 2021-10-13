Cashless gambling comes to table games at Boyd’s Aliante casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Table game players are getting a look at cashless gambling as Boyd Gaming tests out its new Boyd Pay Wallet at its Aliante casino.

Aristocrat Gaming and Boyd have launched a field test at Aliante Casino Hotel and Spa in partnership with Genesis Gaming.

The table games trial follows the previous introduction of cashless technology for slot players at Boyd Gaming properties in Nevada, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Ohio.

Boyd Pay Wallet will be integrated into Boyd Gaming’s B Connected app, allowing players to use their mobile device to fund table game wagers without withdrawing cash from an ATM or redeeming tickets and chips at the cage.

After logging into the B Connected app, a table game player can use the Boyd Pay Wallet to buy into the game, using casino chips to play the game. The player can keep the casino chips or transfer funds directly back to the cashless Boyd Pay wallet, without ever visiting the cage.