Cashier helps catch armed serial robber accused of 8 crimes across Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are releasing new details on how a store cashier helped them catch an armed robber who is accused of hitting up at least eight different businesses in seven days.

George Perez Solano 38, is accused of a string of crimes, the majority of which happened to be shoe stores across the Las Vegas valley between the dates of Jan. 19 through Jan. 25, 2022.

(Credit: LVMPD)

Jan. 19 – Ross Dress for Less -1720 E. Charleston Blvd.

Jan. 20 – Shoe Palace – 3600 S. Maryland Pkwy.

Jan. 21 – WSS Shoes – 4440 E. Charleston Blvd.

Jan. 21 – DSW Shoes – 2100 N. Rainbow Blvd.

Jan. 22 – DD’s Discount – 2560 E. Desert Inn

Jan. 25 – Reebok Shoe Store – 7400 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Jan. 25 – TJ Maxx – 2190 N. Rainbow Blvd.

Jan. 25 – Game Stop – 83 N. Nellis

According to a police report, Perez -Solano’s final robbery was at a Game Stop. The store cashier at the store told police that Perez-Solano attempted to purchase a video game but once the cashier reached the register he pulled out a gun and demanded the register be opened.

(Credit: LVMPD)

The cashier initially only handed over $1 bills but Perez-Solano demanded more and told him, “Give me hundreds.” That’s when the cashier emptied the cash register and put all of the money in a bag including a tracking device.

Perez-Solano then fled through the front doors with approximately $600 – $700 and the tracking device. Police then received an alert from the tracker taken at the store and began monitoring the device with the help of an air unit.

Police eventually tracked down Perez-Solano in a getaway car and were able to arrest him near Lewis and 11th Street on Jan. 25.

In many of the robbery incidents, police say Perez-Solano came face to face with store cashiers, appearing to select an item to purchase and then waiting for the cashier to open the register before pulling out a gun and demanding they empty the register.

Perez-Solano’s now facing several charges which are listed below:

8 counts of robbery with a deadly weapon

8 counts of burglary with a deadly weapon

Own/posses gun by prohibit person

Buy/posses/receive stolen property

According to police, Perez-Solano has a lengthy criminal history and is a six-time convicted felon in Nevada.

After his arrest, Perez-Solano was taken to the Clark County Detention Center. On Wednesday, Jan. 26, a judge held Perez – Solano on $180,000 bail.