Cases remain open in all 7 hit-and-runs under Metro police jurisdiction

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Seven people have died in hit-and-runs in 2021 — a big jump from 2020, when there was only one hit-and-run through March, and only 10 for the entire year.

Just as disturbing, Metro hasn’t been able to close any of the cases, according to data released Friday.

An 8NewsNow report (video above) from March 28 shows Metro’s frustration with the situation, as well as some of the reasons the hit-and-runs have been rising.

In one recent case, police are looking for a dark-colored sedan involved in an April 1 hit-and-run at Rancho Drive and Riversie Drive, near Vegas Drive. A 68-year-old man was killed as he crossed the street in a marked crosswalk, police said.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Traffic Weekly Action Report, the seven deaths account for 25% of the 28 traffic fatalities on roads in Metro’s jurisdiction so far this year.

The seven hit-and-run cases are a 600% jump over the single hit-and-run through April 1 last year.

If you have information regarding any of the hit-and-run accidents Metro is investigating, contact the Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595, or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385 -5555 or through this link.