Michel Rantassi is pictured in the middle. He made his first court appearance on Oct. 8, 2019.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prosecutors will not pursue charges against a physical therapist accused of sexual crimes.

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office denied a request for charges against 46-year-old Michel Rantissi Jr. after he was accused of sexual assault and open and gross lewdness.

Rantissi was arrested after allegedly assaulting a massage therapist at one of his clinics.

The case is closed and Rantissi will not face any charges.