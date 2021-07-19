Case against former Metro explorer convicted of child sexual assault dismissed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The case against a former Metro explorer convicted of child sexual assault has been dismissed, according to court documents. Joshua Ray Honea was convicted in December 2017.

A judge dismissed the case with prejudice on July 12, 2021.

The trial was centered around Honea’s relationship with a girl who was under 16. While he was convicted on the one charge, a jury acquitted him of 51 others, including kidnapping, in 2017.

According to earlier reports, the girl, who was 18 during the trial, recanted her detailed accounts of the relationship.

Honea was arrested in 2015. Defense attorney Jonathan MacArthur said an investigation revealing the relationship began after the former explorer became a whistleblower reporting police misconduct.