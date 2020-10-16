Casablanca Motel shut down for code violations, North Las Vegas officials say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police say the Casablanca Motel will be shut down on Friday due to code violations.

The property at 2401 Las Vegas Blvd. North was once owned by the same company that owns the Alpine Motel, where six people died when a fire swept through the downtown Las Vegas motel on Dec. 21, 2019. The company has since sold the Casablanca.

A statement from a North Las Vegas Police Department public information officer said:

“Casablanca Motel was given a letter to stop operation by tomorrow at noon from North Las Vegas Code Enforcement. They are being denied a future business license. They will be offered a temporary license in the future when they come up to compliance.”

Help of Southern Nevada is assisting displaced residents, and providing free transportation to new locations.