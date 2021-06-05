Carson City sheriff: ‘No current threat’ after 3 stabbings

(AP) — The Carson City sheriff says three stabbings Friday night at a carnival appear to be an isolated incident and that there are “no current threats to the public.”

The sheriff’s office says two victims were hospitalized in critical condition and one in stable condition.

The department has identified a suspect and person of interest in the case.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Nevada Division of Investigations and the Washoe Tribal Police have identified the person suspected of stabbing three people at Mill’s Park as 24-year-old Zachary Foore. pic.twitter.com/Gjmt5EBu90 — CCSO (@Carson_Sheriff) June 5, 2021

The carnival was shut down after the stabbings but Sheriff Ken Furlong said Saturday that the carnival “will continue to operate as planned” with an increased law enforcement presence in Carson City.