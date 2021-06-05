Carson City sheriff: ‘No current threat’ after 3 stabbings

(AP) — The Carson City sheriff says three stabbings Friday night at a carnival appear to be an isolated incident and that there are “no current threats to the public.”
The sheriff’s office says two victims were hospitalized in critical condition and one in stable condition.
The department has identified a suspect and person of interest in the case.
The carnival was shut down after the stabbings but Sheriff Ken Furlong said Saturday that the carnival “will continue to operate as planned” with an increased law enforcement presence in Carson City.