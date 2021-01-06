Carson City protest peaceful, filled with pro-Trump messages

CARSON CITY — Supporters of President Donald Trump lined streets in the Nevada state capital.

Carrying signs including “Voter fraud is treason,” a mostly maskless crowd in Carson City chanted “We want freedom” and demanded federal lawmakers take action to prevent incoming president Joe Biden from taking office.

The Carson City Sheriff said Wednesday that people should avoid the area around the Capitol in anticipation of protests.

“State and local law enforcement agencies are collaborating to ensure all resources are available in response to the anticipated demonstration. Law enforcement will continue to respect the rule of law and the rights of those in peaceful demonstrations, without regard to a particular agenda,” a statement said.

The sheriff also reminded people to obey traffic laws and follow social distancing guidelines.

The protest was among many in cities and state capitals throughout the nation.

Pro-Trump demonstrators have massed outside statehouses across the country, forcing evacuations in at least two states. In St. Paul, Minnesota, cheers rang out from demonstrators in reaction to the news that supporters of President Donald Trump had stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Crowd in Carson city is cheering as conservative radio host Monica Jaye applauds “patriots who stormed the capital” pic.twitter.com/shd8pNDue3 — Sam Metz (@metzsam) January 6, 2021

The chaos that has erupted in the United States Capitol is the opposite of patriotic — it is undemocratic and un-American. I am praying for the safety of Nevada's federal delegation, all congressional members and staff, & law enforcement officers. This must stop. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) January 6, 2021

Hundreds of mostly unmasked people people gathered outside capitols on Wednesday with Trump flags and “Stop the Steal” signs.

In Georgia and Oklahoma, some demonstrators carried guns.

Protestors insist a path to a second term remains viable for Trump if Congress takes action.