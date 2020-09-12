Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell passes away, Gov. Sisolak issues statement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Carson City Mayor Robert “Bob” Crowell passed away Saturday. He was 74 years old.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak issued the following statement on the passing of Mayor Crowell:

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell. A native Nevadan, Vietnam Veteran, family man and dedicated public servant, Mayor Crowell truly embodied what it means to be a Nevadan. It would be impossible to overstate just how much he meant to his neighbors and all of the families in our state capital. Throughout his life, Bob served Nevadans with honesty and integrity, whether as president of the State Bar of Nevada or president of the Carson City School Board of Trustees. His work earned him multiple honors, including the Robert Broadbent Distinguished Service Award from the Nevada Chapter of the American Public Works Association, the Participatory Democracy Award for 2018 from the Nevada Association of Counties and the State Bar of Nevada Presidential Award recognizing a member whose conduct, honesty and integrity represents the highest standards of the legal profession. Nevada is a better State because of Bob. Kathy and I send our love and condolences to Carson City and the Crowell family – including his wife Susan, his four children and two grandchildren – and friends and we’ll keep them in our thoughts and prayers over the difficult days ahead.” Gov. Steve Sisolak

Bob Crowell was elected Mayor of Carson City in 2008, and was re-elected in 2012 and 2016. Prior to being elected Mayor, Bob served 11 years on the Carson City School Board of Trustees.

Mayor Crowell was a native Nevadan, born in the mining town of Tonopah and raised in Carson City. He was an attorney, Vietnam Veteran and retired Navy Captain.

Today Carson City mourns the death of Mayor Bob Crowell. The Mayor will be brought from Reno to City Hall by motorcade arriving at approximately 1 p.m. for a brief ceremony before continuing on to FitzHenry’s Funeral Home. https://t.co/Didzk7CGxN pic.twitter.com/h7qxzRMbLe — Carson City Nevada (@CarsonCityGov) September 12, 2020

The Mayor will be brought from Reno to City Hall by motorcade Saturday afternoon for a brief ceremony before continuing on to FitzHenry’s Funeral Home.

Flags at Carson City facilities will be flown at half mast for one week in his honor.

Mayor Crowell was married to his wife Susan for 49 years. He leaves behind four children and two grandchildren.