Carson City ceremony honors 3 officers who died on duty in 2020

CARSON CITY — State officials and law enforcement officers from throughout Nevada gathered in the state capital on Wednesday to commemorate three officers who lost their lives while on duty over the past year.

A ceremony on the Capitol Mall honored three officers.

Was proud to attend the NV Law Enforcement memorial ceremonies today in honor of our fallen officer who dedicated their lives to protecting us. pic.twitter.com/LgSoRQJeSu — Jim Wheeler (@Wheeler4Nevada) May 6, 2021

Nevada Highway Patrol Sergeant Ben Jenkins, was shot and killed in White Pine County in March 2020 after stopping to assist a disabled driver on the highway.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lieutenant Erik Lloyd and Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Gerard Smith both passed away from complications related to COVID-19.