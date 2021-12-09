Carson Avenue to close east of Las Vegas Boulevard beginning Dec. 13

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 21: An aerial view shows the Fremont Street Experience Viva Vision canopy attraction, hotel-casinos and other venues in downtown Las Vegas, May 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An installation of water and sewer infrastructure will shut down a section of downtown Las Vegas beginning on Monday, December 13.

It’s all part of the Las Vegas Boulevard Improvement Project underway in that area.

Carson Avenue closure dates and times

Carson Avenue just east of Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13 through Jan. 8.

Carson Avenue will reopen daily at 4 p.m. to drivers in the area.

Detour information

Recommended detour routes for drivers during the day are Bridger Avenue and Fremont Street.

Las Vegas Boulevard Improvement Project

Work on the Las Vegas Boulevard Improvement Project started April 27, 2020, and includes improvements on Las Vegas Boulevard from Stewart Avenue to Sahara Avenue, Bridger Avenue from 13th Street to Las Vegas Boulevard, and Third Street from Utah to Colorado avenues.

Project work is expected to take three years to complete with most of the work taking place between 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The existing waterlines to be replaced date back to 1955, with storm drains initially built in 1954.

This is the largest roadway project in the history of the city of Las Vegas Public Works department.