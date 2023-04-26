One of the vehicles being auctioned off starting May 11, 2023. (Credit: TNT Auctions)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local government agencies will be auctioning off hundreds of items including surplus vehicles, electronics, computers, and office equipment in May.

Clark County is hosting the online auctions which are on TNT Auction’s website. The county does these surplus auctions three times a year. The vehicles and equipment will be done in one auction and all other items in another auction.

“Our government surplus auctions are very popular with the public,” said Jeff Benites, manager of Clark County’s Automotive Services Division. “We encourage interested buyers to come to the preview to see items you are interested in bidding on. Then you go to the website to register in advance as a bidder so you can participate in the online auction.”

Items to be sold can be seen in person at TNT’s auction yard on Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The address is 4530 Alto Ave., southeast of Lamb Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue.

The bidding for the vehicles and equipment opens at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, and closes at 8 a.m. Monday, May 15. Bidding for the other items opens at 9 a.m. on May 11 and closed at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

The vehicles to be auctioned can be viewed at this link. Other items can be viewed at this link.