Winner will win a trip to Las Vegas and get to meet the comedian

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The longest-running Las Vegas comedian Carrot Top has decided it’s time for a new logo and he wants you to design it.

Carrot Top, who is about to celebrate his 18th anniversary at Luxor Hotel and Casino this November, has had several logos throughout the years, but never one designed by a fan.

The comedian is holding a design contest to allow fans to submit designs for a new logo. The winner will win a trip to Las Vegas and get to meet Carrot Top.

“I’ve always had an eye for drawing logos, and for the most part, I’ve drawn most of my logos myself. Now, we’re trying to come up with a new one – but have someone else design it for me this time!” said Carrot Top.

Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Friday, Oct. 6, fans can email their designs to ctlogocontest@gmail.com.

“We are looking for a simple, clean, and strong logo so that when you look at it, you know immediately that it’s me,” Carrot Top explained. “I can’t wait to see what you guys come up with!”

Those who wish to participate should submit their design in a layered Adobe Illustrator file format. Entries must be original designs and not be copied from other sources.

The designs will be narrowed down to a maximum of 10 finalists, which will be posted on Carrot Top’s social media. The public will then have two weeks to vote on their three favorites. A panel of judges will then select the winning design.

Entries will be judged on their originality, creativity, relevance to Carrot Top’s brand, and overall design aesthetic, according to a release.

The winner will receive: two $300 Allegiant travel vouchers; a two-night, three-day stay in a Tower Premium King Room at Luxor Hotel and Casino; a $150 food and beverage credit to be used at Luxor Hotel and Casino; two tickets to Carrot Top’s Las Vegas show; and a VIP meet & greet with Carrot Top.