CLARKSTON, MI (KLAS) — Several hours after singer Carlos Santana collapsed on stage at an outdoor amphitheater in Michigan his wife, Cindy, writes he is “resting and doing well.”

Santana, 74, appeared to pass out and collapse at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, MI while performing with Earth, Wind & Fire Tuesday night.

The performer could be seen waving to a cheering crowd as he was assisted off stage behind a black curtain.

On Instagram Wednesday morning, Santana’s wife Cindy Blackman wrote, “Hi Everyone! Carlos & I thank you so much for your prayers, love, care & concern for him! Please know that he’s resting and doing very well! He was diagnosed with heat exhaustion & dehydration… it was 100 degrees on stage and 114 under the lights so that coupled with not enough water is what caused the issue. He’ll be as good as new soon! Thank you again and we love you! Cindy & Carlos.”

Carlos Santana has won 10 Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammy Awards, and was inducted along into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with his band “Santana” in 1998.

Santana underwent an “emergency” heart procedure last year and was forced to cancel part of his Las Vegas residency.