LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This Sunday will be the second time legendary entertainer and guitarist Carlos Santana has performed at a Raiders game — but the first time performing the National Anthem.

The Raiders take on the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday with kickoff at 1:25 in the afternoon. The game can be seen locally here on Channel 8.

Musician Carlos Santana, who is an Oakland Raiders fan, is given a football as he is honored during halftime of the Raiders and Denver Broncos game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2004, in Oakland, Calif. The Broncos won 31-3. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

OAKLAND, CA – OCTOBER 20: Recording artist Carlos Santana shakes hands with the fans during the game between the Oakland Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at Network Associates Coliseum on October 20, 2003 in Oakland, California. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 17-10. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Carlos Santana, left, and Marie Osmond before an NFL preseason football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

The Raiders said having Santana perform is part of the Silver and Black commemorating Latino Heritage Month.

Santana last performed at Allegiant during halftime of the first Raiders game last season, the first time Raiders fans were allowed into the stadium.

A regular at the House of Blues Stage in Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Santana returned to the stage there on Wednesday. The 74-year-old had collapsed onstage on July 5 because he was “overcome by heat exhaustion and dehydration,” a representative told 8 News Now.