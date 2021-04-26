Guitarist Carlos Santana returns to House of Blues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Grammy award-winning guitarist Carlos Santana will be performing at the Mandalay Bay’s House of Blues starting in August.

Tickets for “An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live” go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m. This is the guitarist’s ninth year with the venue. Ticket prices start at $99.50 plus fees. The performances are all scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on the following dates:

2021 Performances:

Aug. 25, 27-29

Sept. 1-4

Nov. 3, 5-7, 10, 12-14

Dec. 1, 3-5, 8, 10-12

A portion of all tickets sold will be donated to The Milagro Foundation. Milagro (“Miracle”) is a charitable foundation supporting underrepresented and vulnerable children and youth in the areas of arts, education and health. The Milagro Foundation was created in 1998 by Carlos Santana and his family to benefit children worldwide.

Another contribution will be made to the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation which accelerates real-life skills for youth using music as the bridge to success.

The popular VIP packages will be available for purchase with customizable experiences that include limited edition photos and specialty food and beverage packages featuring stage-side dining.

Tickets can be purchased through House of Blues.com/Santana, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000. For additional information, visit santana.com. Pre-sales begin Monday, April 26. You can get more information on that at this link.



