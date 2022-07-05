CLARKSTON, Mich. — Las Vegas House of Blues headliner Carlos Santana collapsed on stage in Michigan Tuesday night. The Hall of Fame musician was on a North American tour with Earth, Wind & Fire when he fell ill at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston.

Social media video showed crew members surrounding the 74-year-old guitarist as they assessed his condition. The performer could be seen waving to a cheering crowd as he was assisted off stage behind a black curtain.

A representative for Santana told 8 News Now he was “overcome by heat exhaustion and dehydration.” He was taken to a local hospital in Clarkston, MI for continued observation. The representative also said Santana is “doing well.”

The “Miraculous Supernatural Tour” launched on June 17 and is scheduled to continue through the end of August.

Santana’s manager, Michael Vrionis, said, “The show with Earth, Wind & Fire for tomorrow July 6th at The Pavilion at Star Lake (formerly the S&T Bank Music Park) in Burgettstown, PA will be postponed to a later date. More details to follow thru Live Nation.”

Carlos Santana has won 10 Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammy Awards, and was inducted along into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with his band “Santana” in 1998.

Santana underwent an “emergency” heart procedure last year and was forced to cancel part of his Las Vegas residency.