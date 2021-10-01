Carjacking victim survives shot to head, manages to call for help

A woman who was shot in the head by a suspected carjacker survived and was then able to call for help, Metro police said. (KLAS)

The shooting was reported Saturday just before 2 p.m. at 6255 W. Tropicana Ave near Jones Boulevard. Police later arrested Edchela Robinson, 20, and her boyfriend, Jaylynn Brown, 17.

The victim was sitting in her car and on the phone when Robinson approached and pointed a small gun at the victim’s face, ordering her to get out, police said. The victim then got out of the car and tackled Robinson to the ground, police said. As the fight ensued, Brown reportedly picked up the gun and shot the victim in the head, police said.

The pair then took the victim’s car and drove off. The victim was able to call 911.

Two days later, Henderson police arrested Robinson and Brown on East Horizon Ridge Parkway, Metro police said. Henderson patrol officers had stopped the car, believing it to be involved in the prior incident.

Both Robinson and Brown face charges of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy murder, robbery, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, and battery with the use of a deadly weapon, police said.

The pair were being held on $100,000 bail each.