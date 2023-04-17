UPDATE: As of 4:21 p.m. RTC reported that I-15 NB remained closed at Flamingo Road. Long delays are expected in the area.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A police chase ended near the Las Vegas Strip following an armed robbery that police initially reported as a carjacking on Monday afternoon.

According to the Nevada State Police, I-15 northbound at Spring Mountain to Sahara Avenue is closed while police investigate. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Traffic back up along I-15 NB and Blue Diamond Road after a police chase ends near Las Vegas Strip on Monday, April 17, 2023. (KLAS)

Police chase ends near Las Vegas Strip on Monday, April 17, 2023. (KLAS)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the chase ended on I-15 northbound before the Sahara Avenue exit, just after 3:30 p.m.

Police told 8newsnow.com the armed robbery took place just after 12 p.m. when officers responded to the 8100 block of Blue Diamond Road. During the investigation, police learned the victim’s car had been stolen.

Once officers were able to track down the car a police chase began which ended in a crash along I-15 northbound near Sahara Ave.

Police told 8 News Now the suspect then shot himself before officers could take him into custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.