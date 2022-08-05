LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nonprofit Caridad is looking for donations to help repair a property in the Gateway District.

In a Friday news release, Caridad founder Merideth Spriggs said many repairs to the building at 1150 South Las Vegas Boulevard came before it was purchased by the nonprofit and were made without permits and do not meet building codes.

“Grant applications for property repairs have been denied, so we are reaching out to our community for donations,” Spriggs said.

The Hebron property provides low-income housing and programming for veterans, the homeless and seniors who are on fixed incomes, the release said.

The nonprofit’s goal is to humanize the homeless through several programs, including Caridad Gardens, a jobs program that aims to reintegrate homeless veterans into the workforce through gardening.

Donations can be made online.