Cargo containers shield hikers on railroad trail at Lake Mead

Hikers come out of a cargo container placed in a tunnel on the Historic Railroad Trail. (National Park Service)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hikers will find a makeshift solution on the Historic Railroad Trail as the National Park Service puts safety first at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Cargo containers have been placed in tunnels 2 and 3 to serve as portals, shielding people from possible falling rocks.

A cargo container placed in a tunnel on the Historic Railroad Trail. (National Park Service)

The tunnel had been closed due to “visible deterioration of timber cribbing,” the park service said in a Wednesday news release.

The cargo containers, while just a bit out of place on the scenic trail, allow hikers to walk the full trail from the park to Hoover Dam.

Park staff is working to implement long-term recommendations from Federal Highway Administration engineers at all five tunnels on the trail.

The former railroad grade provides panoramic views of Lake Mead, overlooking the Boulder Basin. The railroad route ran from Boulder City to Hoover Dam from 1931 to 1961.

And just in time for cooler weather, the park service is reopening the Goldstrike Canyon and White Rock Canyon/Arizona Hot Spring Canyon trails on Oct. 1. For the safety of hikers, the two strenuous trails close annually during the hot summer months.

The park service said the 5-mile roundtrip hike at Goldstrike Canyon requires rock scrambling and climbing. It leads to hot springs and the Colorado River. The area known as White Rock Canyon has multiple trails leading to the Arizona Hot Spring, Liberty Bell Arch and the Colorado River.

When hiking, visitors are reminded to be aware of changing weather conditions. The temperatures in the canyons can be 10-20 degrees warmer. They are also located in washes, which may flood during heavy rains.