CARES Act housing assistance available for Henderson residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson residents who have lost income during the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for mortgage, rental and utility assistance.

Henderson has partnered with HopeLink of Southern Nevada in providing $1 million in relief that comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The program will be administered by HopeLink and is now available to assist residents struggling with housing costs as a result of the crisis.

The City of Henderson CARES Housing Assistance Program (Henderson CHAP) is modeled after the Clark County CHAP Program and will operate under the same policy manual guidelines and requirements.

For more information on the program visit cityofhenderson.com/Henderson CHAP or call HopeLink of Southern Nevada today at 702-566-0576 to see if you qualify for assistance.

“HopeLinks has been on the frontlines of the Coronavirus Relief effort in Clark County since the onset of the pandemic,” said Director of Operations Aaron Sheets.

“We have a well-established operational model that allows us to assist residents while avoiding some of the common pitfalls of backlogs, waitlists and uncertainty regarding remaining resources. In addition to current assistance available through the County CHAP program, HopeLink will assist Henderson residents in need until all Henderson CHAP program funds have been exhausted,” Sheets said. “We operate on a first-come, first-served call center model and encourage all residents seeking assistance to continue calling. Help is available.”