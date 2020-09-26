CARES Act funds $13.8M in job training in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $13.8 million workforce development grant from the federal government will support short-term job training programs to help unemployed and underemployed individuals for in-demand occupations in Nevada, according to a statement issued Friday by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office in Carson City.

The money comes from the Education Stabilization Fund of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, providing relief for problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant was secured by the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation (OWINN).

“Providing Nevadans with an opportunity to pursue high-wage jobs in high-growth sectors is a cornerstone of my agenda as governor, and it’s more important now than ever before,” Gov. Sisolak said. “This grant affords us that opportunity through OWINN and partner agencies to do just that as we look to grow and diversify our economy.”

“I applaud these agencies for working together, being proactive, and delivering on the promise to help Nevadans expand their skills after the hit to our economy that the pandemic has caused,” Sisolak said.

The funding will bring the opportunity to offer expanded, streamlined access to short-term courses, credential and pathways in high-growth, high-wage sectors including manufacturing, health care, information technology, logistics and skilled trades.

State agencies involved in this work include OWINN, Governor’s Workforce Development Board, Governor’s Office of Economic Development, the Nevada System of Higher Education, The College of Southern Nevada, Great Basin College, Truckee Meadows Community College, Western Nevada College, Nevada Department of Education’s CRALEO Office, Nevada Department of Employment, Rehabilitation and Training, Nevada State Library, Archives and Public Records, Nevada Works, Workforce Connections, Las Vegas Metro of Commerce, Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada, Elko Chamber of Commerce, Northern Nevada Development Authority, Western Nevada Development District, Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, NV Business Information Network, Nevada Grow, Nevada Small Business Development Center, and others.