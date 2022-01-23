CareNow Urgent Care face high demand due to omicron in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Even with the number of COVID-19 cases still, high across the valley, the rate at which people are testing at drive-thru testing sites seems to be going down, but that is the opposite for urgent care as they are seeing an influx.

“Our walk-in rate has increased,” Dr. Lamont Tyler, the Medical Director at CareNow Urgent Care, said. “We are seeing lines at the beginning of our shift and then throughout the day.”

The 24 hour-facility near Jones Blvd and Tropicana Ave and their sites in the North Las Vegas area tend to be the busiest. With most people walking in to get tested instead of going online to check-in, which CareNow encourages.

With the increase in testing also comes the increase in positive test results.

“I can think back to November of 2021, and the COVID-19 test positivity rates at our clinic were only 5%, but looking at where we are now, the test positivity for COVID-19 is 45%. A lot of that is driven by the omicron variant,” Dr. Tyler said.

CareNow offers rapid and molecular tests with people getting their results back in 15 minutes. There is a fee to test, but you should get reimbursed later on if you have insurance.

Clark County reports 3,674 new COVID-19 cases in data released Friday — a drop of nearly 2,500 from the record of 6,110 cases announced on Jan. 8. Statewide, cases were at 5,558.

The county’s test positivity rate held steady at 38.2% — the first time since Dec. 21 that the rate didn’t rise. The spread of the virus may have hit its peak in Clark County. Nevada’s test positivity rate is still catching up to Clark County’s but increased only slightly to 35.5%, up from 35.4%.

CareNow has 17 locations across Las Vegas, and they plan on opening a new facility in the Centennial Hills area in late February.