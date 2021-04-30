Caregiver pleads guilty to killing Nye County cancer patient

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — A caregiver is facing up to life in prison after pleading guilty to a second-degree murder charge.

Marco Torres entered the plea during a hearing on April 29. Torres admitted to the April 2020 strangulation of his lifelong friend, Jonathan Piper. Piper was reportedly suffering from stage-four throat cancer.

“During an argument, Mr. Piper allegedly locked himself in his bedroom and attempted to call a neighbor and a relative,” prosecutors said.

“Moments later, Mr. Piper was on the phone with 911 when Mr. Torres broke into the room, told the police the call was a ‘false alarm,’ and destroyed the phone,” according to investigators.

Under the terms of the negotiation, the District Attorney’s Office will be able to ask the court to impose a sentence of lifetime imprisonment, with the possibility of parole after 10 years.

“This was a brutal, senseless crime and our hearts go out to the victim Mr. Piper and his family and friends,” Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia said. “We set out to get serious justice for Mr. Piper and this deal has done that.”

Torres is set to be sentenced on June 25.