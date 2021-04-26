Career center offers tips, training, job fair to find employment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although Nevada’s unemployment rate remains high, more people are getting back to work as the COVID-19 restrictions start to ease up.

Some may need help when it comes to having the proper skills to get the job.

Goodwill Career Services does employee skill assessment and offers development programs. Perspective employees can get skills training, dress etiquette, resume writing, interview preparation, job placement and even supportive services such as assistance with clothing and transportation.

In 2020, Goodwill Career Services provided help to more than 3,900 job seekers and helped 1,200 secure employment.

Karen Marben, the chief mission services officer, said some job sectors have had an increase in hiring since the pandemic.

“So, commercial driving licenses, CDL and logistics, healthcare and technology and some of those are really pandemic proof. So, when folks come into the career center our career coaches make sure they apply for jobs that are going to be great for them for a long sustained future.”

Goodwill is holding a job fair with numerous employers on Friday, May 7 at the Boulevard Mall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can get more information at this link.