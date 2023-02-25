LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient, and a patient’s family member are dead following a Care Flight plane crash Thursday night near Stagecoach, Nevada, according to REMSA Health.

Stagecoach is about 25 miles southeast of Reno, Nevada in Lyon County. The Lyon County Sheriff’s office reports it began receiving multiple calls around 9:15 p.m. of a possible aircraft crash in Stagecoach. Search and rescue teams from Lyon and Douglas counties responded.

REMSA Health identified the plane as a PC 12 fixed-wing aircraft and said in a statement it went off the radar around 9:45 p.m. The plane was located around 11:15 p.m.

“We are heartbroken to report that we have now received confirmation from Central Lyon County Fire Department that none of the five people on board survived,” REMSA said in a statement on its Facebook page. “Our immediate focus is helping our team members and families, as well as the responding agencies.”

Lyon County Sheriff’s office and fire department will work with the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause of the crash.

Care Flight, a service of REMSA Health, is headquartered in Reno, Nevada, and Guardian Flight is headquartered in Utah.

According to the statement, Guardian Flight and Care Flight will follow a safety process where all their flights across the company will be in a passive stand down. “We will work with each of our operations to ascertain when they are able to return to service.”