Care facilities hit hard by coronavirus; Las Vegas woman didn’t get to say goodbye to grandmother who died

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Long-term Care facilities in southern Nevada are getting hit hard by the coronavirus. Some have dozens of cases, and some people have died.

“Nothing is going to bring her back, and what hurts the most is I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye,” said Laura Hiner, grandmother passed away at a longterm care facility. “I didn’t get the chance to say I love her; she died alone.”

Laura Hiner’s grief is still raw after her beloved grandmother Elsie Young passed away from COVID-19 on Monday. For the last few years, Young lived at ‘The Heights of Summerlin,’ one of the care facilities that’s been impacted by the virus, with now, 35 confirmed cases.

“They found my grandmother unconscious, she had a high fever, and she was having difficulty breathing, and that she was rushed to the hospital,” Hiner said as she described what happened to her grandmother.

Hiner said she woke up to the news about her grandmother on April 10.

“Tell your loved ones you love them every single day. Nothing is promised tomorrow; it can be taken in a matter of an instant,” Hiner said.

Young had a 103-degree fever; she only had days left to live, and Hiner couldn’t even see her.

“So many people are dying alone because of this disease, and it’s just sad,” Hiner said. “I just want her to come back, and she can’t.”

Laura describes her grandmother as a “pistol”, who waited tables until she was 72 years old. After losing her daughters and husband many years ago, Elsie Young spent much of her life caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Now Hiner is trying to raise enough money to cremate her grandmother and bury her with her husband in southern California.

Due to federal patient privacy laws, Summerlin hospital is unable to provide any information on Young’s care. 8 News NOW also reached out to ‘The Heights of Summerlin’ for a statement on what happened but did not hear back before this story aired.