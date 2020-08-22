Cardiologist explains how record-breaking temps can affect people with heart problems

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Everyone is trying to stay cool during this heatwave, but how do the record-breaking temperatures affect your health if you have a heart condition?
That is the question 8 News NOW Anchor Alex Backus asked Dr. Anthony Dota.
by: Nikki BowersPosted: / Updated:
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Everyone is trying to stay cool during this heatwave, but how do the record-breaking temperatures affect your health if you have a heart condition?
That is the question 8 News NOW Anchor Alex Backus asked Dr. Anthony Dota.