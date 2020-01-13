Cardi B says she wants to be a politician

Singer Cardi B attends the Chanel Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection during fashion week in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

(CNN) — Cardi B, a Grammy award-winning rapper, tweeted over the weekend that she is interested in being a politician, and that she would share more details soon.

Cardi B said on Twitter Sunday, “I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress. I have so much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table.”

This is not the first time the rapper has shown an interest in politics. Over the summer, she partnered with Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

They made a campaign video in which she asked him questions submitted by her fans, ranging from dreamers to police brutality to wages.

In 2018, Cardi B told GQ magazine she loves political science, government and is “obsessed” with presidents and how the system works.