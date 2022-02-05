Caravan vigil held for the North Las Vegas family of 7 killed in crash

Local leaders came together on Saturday to honor the seven members of the Zacarias family who were killed in a mass casualty crash in North Las Vegas last week (Credit: Madison Kimbro/ KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Local leaders came together on Saturday to honor the seven members of the Zacarias family who were killed in a mass casualty crash in North Las Vegas last week.

Drivers met up at the Cheyenne Sports Complex around 4 p.m. Saturday and then drove as a group to the crash site of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street. North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and Councilman Isaac Brown were in attendance trying to bring awareness to speeding across the valley as this is a chronic problem on our roadways.

“All my family, my kids, my life, I lose everything,” Erlinda Zacarias told 8 News Now. She said there are no words to describe her pain and suffering.

Local leaders came together on Saturday to honor the seven members of the Zacarias family who were killed in a mass casualty crash in North Las Vegas last week (Credit: Madison Kimbro/ KLAS-TV)

Local leaders came together on Saturday to honor the seven members of the Zacarias family who were killed in a mass casualty crash in North Las Vegas last week (Credit: Madison Kimbro/ KLAS-TV)

Local leaders came together on Saturday to honor the seven members of the Zacarias family who were killed in a mass casualty crash in North Las Vegas last week (Credit: Madison Kimbro/ KLAS-TV)

Seven of the victims were traveling together in a Toyota Siena, a minivan, at the time of the crash. Zacarias’ children, three sons, and a daughter ranged in age from 5 years old to 15 years old. Her two stepsons were 23 and 25, and her brother was 35 years old.

The Zacarias family disabled their GoFundMe page after reaching their goal of $300k.

The mother and sister of the victims, Erlinda Zacarias, thanked the community for their support.

“It’s just so hard because we have seen the kids and met them, and with what the family is going through right now is just, there are no words to explain, but we want to be here and show our presence and that we are here for them,” Nike Drake, a family friend, said.

Photo of family members who died in a crash on Sat., Jan. 29, 2022. (Credit: Zacarias family)

The driver of a Dodge Challenger, identified as Gary Dean Robinson, 59, of North Las Vegas, was traveling faster than 100 mph, where the speed limit is 35 mph, and ran a red light at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street, police said.

“It just breaks my heart, and I have not stopped thinking about it since it happened. Speed should not have happened. You can’t go over 100 miles an hour on a city street. It’s senseless,” Delaina Marzullo said.

Another vigil will be held on Sunday from 4:30 p.m to 6 p.m. at the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. statue, 1344 W. Carey Ave., in North Las Vegas.