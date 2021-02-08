Car Vending Machine: Carvana is the newest way to buy used cars in the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A large glass building that looks like a glass case is catching drivers’ attention on I-15.

“It looks great and colorful,” said Rick Elbaz, Las Vegas resident.

Carvana, a car vending machine, is a new way to buy and sell used cars is in Las Vegas. It’s located next to I-15 south between Spring Mountain and Flamingo.

“I just drove down the freeway, and I see; it looks pretty cool,” said Dominic Chiong, Las Vegas resident.

Because he was intrigued, Chiong and his son decide to take a detour to check out Carvana.

“It’s something new to bring to Vegas. It’s pretty nice,” Chiong said.

Cristen Drummond, Reporter: “Have you heard about Carvana? Do you know what they do?”

Rick Elbaz, Las Vegas resident: “No, not really. It’s new.”

Carvana allows anyone to buy and sell used cars online, but what makes it unique is the car vending machine. Customers can eventually choose to go to the Carvana location to pick-up and watch their car come down the glass tower.

“I do think it’s something that’s going to be a change in the direction going forward,” Elbaz said. “I also think, given the circumstance of the social distancing and that being factored in today, it is also very helpful to have that.”

8 News Now reached out to Carvana, and a company spokesperson said they have nothing to share at the moment but will when the time is right.

Carvana has car vending machines in more than ten states around the country. The one and only location in Nevada so far has yet to come online for business.