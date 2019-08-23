Car & truck show to raise money for Speedway Children’s Charities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A show fit for fans of classic cars is happening this weekend at South Point. The South Point Car & Truck show is raising money for the Speedway Children’s Charities.

Tricked-out classic and newer cars will line the the exhibit hall at South Point on Saturday. The event will help award grants to children’s charities across the area. Last year, Speedway Children’s Charities gave $269,000 to charities and officials hope to top that this year.

Officials say spots on in the exhibit hall are sold out for displays, but admission is free and they encourage everyone to come out and raise money for a good cause. There will be vendors and raffle prizes throughout the day.

The fundraiser runs from 10 am – 5 pm on Saturday. You can click here for more information about the show.