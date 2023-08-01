LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car stuck in a Death Valley salt flat was towed out more than three weeks after a driver tried to take a shortcut after getting lost while navigating by GPS, according to a National Park Service (NPS) news release.

The driver could be facing six months in jail or a $5,000 fine. They could also be billed for the tow — possibly thousands of dollars.

It could have cost both men their lives, NPS said. One of the men was treated for heat-related illness after he was rescued.

“The men were issued a mandatory court appearance for illegal off-road driving and the resulting damage to the park. Charges and fines are pending,” according to park officials.

The gray sedan had been out in the salt flat a mile from Badwater Road since the night of July 4, when two men got stuck in the mud sometime around midnight. The men, who were not identified in the news release, got lost when they took a wrong turn onto West Side Road, “and drove back and forth on the gravel road for about three hours,” NPS said.

Vehicle stuck in mud after being illegally driven off road. (NPS photo)

A skid steer prepares to remove the stuck vehicle. (NPS photo)

A skid steer was used to extract the vehicle, which was almost a mile away from the closest road. (NPS photo)

Two Star Towing carefully operated the skid steer in the same tracks the car had originally created to minimize additional damage. (NPS photo)

They were worried about running out of gas, so they tried to drive across the salt flat to Badwater Road. Driving off-road can scar the desert for decades and harm plants and animals including desert tortoises.

“They walked about a mile to Badwater Road, then 12 miles north along the paved road,” according to the news release. “They split up around 3:00 a.m. One man walked another six miles north and was picked up by other park visitors around 8:00 a.m. They drove him to Furnace Creek, where he was able to call for help.”

The same family that picked up the first man then drove back to pick up the second man.

“They drove him to Shoshone, California. He had symptoms of heat illness and was transported by ambulance to Desert View Hospital in Pahrump, Nevada,” according to NPS. “The lowest temperature that evening was 90°F.”

Removing the car was another matter. On Thursday, July 27, a “skid steer” was used to tow it out without making the tracks worse.

“Death Valley is an awe-inspiring place that demands our utmost respect and preparedness,” Superintendent Mike Reynolds said. “We urge visitors to exercise caution and adhere to park rules. Don’t drive off established roads. This damages the environment and can turn deadly.”