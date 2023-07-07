LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Car thefts continue to plague the Las Vegas valley. 8 News Now spoke to a resident whose car was stolen from her home.

Sharon has lived at ‘Azure Apartment Homes’ for two years and recently had her Hyundai stolen while parked in a handicapped spot-on property.

“When I came out, there was no car in that parking spot, I walked all around and couldn’t find it, but there was tons of glass left behind,” she said.

Her fellow neighbor Alyssa was overwhelmed and frustrated over the chronic car thefts and break-ins and feels as if management isn’t taking responsibility at all.

“We took home our work vehicle and my husband’s tools were stolen; 3K worth of tools and all that was told to us was ‘Sorry, there is nothing we can do by management,'” Alyssa said.

According to North Las Vegas Police Department, 13 police reports were filed in May, including two for vehicle thefts.

When we spoke to the Azure Apartment Homes Management Team who acknowledged that car thefts had taken place, but said they had no further comment on the matter.

Alyssa and Sharon both said in order for them to continue living there, they want on-site security daily and security cameras to be installed.

“I hope they get security, that’s what we need,” Sharon said. “We initially looked at this complex because of the great rent price and property, but now we understand why there were a lot of vacancies; All of these thefts.”