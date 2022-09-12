LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue performed a swift water rescue at the Sacramento Wash on Oatman road in Golden Valley, Arizona,

On Monday morning around 8 a.m., the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a driver who had become stuck in the wash and was surrounded by running water, police said.

(Credit: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue)

Search and Rescue responded and located the Toyota Highlander just past a road closed sign and several warning signs saying not to enter when flooded, police said.

According to police, the car had several men in their twenties that were heading to Oatman to look at the Burros. The men were rescued using a shallow water technique.

Drivers are urged to proceed with caution when traveling in areas impacted by rain and to stay out of water crossing roadways, as rushing water is known to be deadly.