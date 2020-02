NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two teenagers are in critical condition after a vehicle struck them near Lone Mountain and Losee in North Las Vegas Friday afternoon. The 13 and 14-year-old siblings were transported to UMC Trauma.

The area they were struck in is near Somerset Academy’s Losee campus.

The driver of the pickup truck involved remained on scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.