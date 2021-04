LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car struck a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle as it traveled to respond to a crash on the 215 Beltway Thursday. The incident occurred at 215 and Jones.

NHP says the trooper was driving on northbound Jones toward westbound 215 when a white Mercedes, traveling southbound on Jones, struck the patrol vehicle as it attempted to make a right turn.

The trooper was transported for minor injuries, and authorities say it is too early to tell if impairment was a factor.