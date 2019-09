HIKO, NEVADA (KLAS) – A crash on a major road in Hiko, Nevada, near the Storm Area 51 event caused a traffic jam for hours after a cow was struck by a car.

Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers tweeted Friday night that the crash happened on State Route 375 and Mile Marker 30 after 8 p.m

#TrafficAlert Crash on SR375 and mile marker 30. Passenger Car vs. Cow. SR375 is all open range, adhere to the posted speed limit, slower speeds are suggested during the overnight hours. Wildlife is not used to this high volume of traffic, please use caution. #keepnvbeautiful pic.twitter.com/LFzBT54TVK — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 21, 2019

Troopers want to encourage motorists to slow down when they driver on that stretch of road because there are wildlife is in the area.

There were no serious injuries to anyone in the car, NHP said.