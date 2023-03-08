According to the CDC, when compared with seat belt use alone, a car seat can reduce the risk of injury in a crash by up to 82% for children.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Did you know that eight out of 10 car seats are incorrectly installed, according to Safe Kids Clark County?

That’s why Spring Valley and Summerlin hospitals will be hosting car seat safety checks on the second Saturday of each month. Certified technicians from Safe Kids Clark County will be there to perform seat checks from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The car seat checkup is free. Donations will be accepted and the funds collected will go directly to buying car seats for the southern Nevada community.

Due to the event’s popularity, Safe Kids will limit vehicles beginning between 11:15 and 11:30 a.m.

Dates for the safety checks are as follows:

March 11 – Spring Valley Hospital

April 8 – Summerlin Hospital

May 13 – Spring Valley Hospital

June 10 – Summerlin Hospital

July 8 – Spring Valley Hospital

August 12 – Summerlin Hospital

September 9 – Spring Valley Hospital

October 14 – Summerlin Hospital

November 11 – Spring Valley Hospital

December 9 – Summerlin Hospital

Checkups at Spring Valley Hospital will be held at the cross streets of Rainbow Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue, in the parking lot facing Rainbow. The address is 5400 S. Rainbow Boulevard.

Checkups at Summerlin Hospital will be held in the northeast parking lot off of Town Center. The address is 657 N Town Center Drive.