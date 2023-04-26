LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A central valley home had unwelcome backyard visitors Tuesday afternoon when a car crashed into its swimming pool.
Residents who spoke to 8 News Now said two suspects fled the scene after plowing through a backyard wall in the 3200 block of Robin Circle, near University Avenue and Mojave Road.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police is investigating the crash and said officers responded to the call around 1:32 p.m. No arrests have been made.
The crashed car was removed from the empty pool on Wednesday. Sandra Thompson shared this video with 8 News Now.
