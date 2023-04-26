LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A central valley home had unwelcome backyard visitors Tuesday afternoon when a car crashed into its swimming pool.

Car crashes into backyard Las Vegas pool. (Credit: Bradley Thacker)

Residents who spoke to 8 News Now said two suspects fled the scene after plowing through a backyard wall in the 3200 block of Robin Circle, near University Avenue and Mojave Road.

Car crashes into backyard Las Vegas pool. (Credit: Bradley Thacker)

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police is investigating the crash and said officers responded to the call around 1:32 p.m. No arrests have been made.

The crashed car was removed from the empty pool on Wednesday. Sandra Thompson shared this video with 8 News Now.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.