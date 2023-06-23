Henderson police released this photo of a white Dodge Challenger involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Tuesday.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police released a photo of a vehicle they say was involved in a crash that killed a 71-year-old pedestrian on Tuesday.

An unregistered white Dodge Challenger driven by a Hispanic male believed to be in his mid-30s appeared on a camera in the area. The hit-and-run occurred in the 1100 block of Wellness Place near Stufflebeam Avenue. The road is just east of U.S. 95/I-515 between Galleria Drive and Russell Road.

The victim was taken to the Trauma Unit at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.

Henderson Police Traffic Investigators are asking for help from anyone who witnessed the incident. If you have information, call Traffic Investigator Jason Scoble at 725-249-6118 or email Jason.Scoble@CityofHenderson.com. Please reference HPD DR#23-11778.

Witnesses may also contact the Henderson Police Department 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.