LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car crashed into a building that houses a day care on Wednesday.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 4270 South Rainbow Blvd., which appears to be a day care center, according to an online search of the address.

Police investigate the scene at 4270 S. Rainbow Boulevard after a car crashes into a daycare center. (KLAS)

Police are investigating the incident and said no injuries were reported.

No other details have been released.