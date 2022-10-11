LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car fire was reported near Carey Avenue and Lamb Boulevard Tuesday afternoon, according to Clark County.

The structure fire was reported just after 1 p.m., after which several firefighter units responded. The main body of the fire was knocked down, and there are still some spot fires that crews are working on, the county said.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show the fire in a salvage lot that contained several vehicles and trailers.

(Credit: Edward VanMeter)



Heavy black smoke was seen emitting from the scene on Tuesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

No other details have been released.