LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A rollover crash on Wayne Newton Boulevard at McCarran International Airport is causing some delays for traffic heading to Terminal 1 departures Friday morning.

Metro police are investigating the injury crash which happened near Kitty Hawk Way.

Motorists headed to Terminal 1 should allow for some extra time.

There was also a car fire on the Airport Connector near the 215 Southern Beltway around 4:15 a.m. That is no longer causing a traffic obstacle.