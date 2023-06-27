LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash on US-95 caused traffic to stop on US-95 Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred after a car fire on US-95 near Decatur Boulevard. The collision caused a backup to Valley View Boulevard.

As of 7:15 a.m., all lanes were reopened as the involved vehicle was moved out of the travel lanes.

Nevada State Police are on the scene of the crash. No immediate information was released as to what caused the initial car fire or if anyone was hurt in the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8newsnow.com for more information as it becomes available.