LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police responded to reports of a car driving off of a parking structure roof near downtown Las Vegas.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday near the 800 block of Grand Central Parkway.

Las Vegas Metro police told 8 News Now the small dark-colored SUV landed on its roof.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with “significant injuries.”

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time. This incident remains under investigation by the LVMPD Traffic Bureau.